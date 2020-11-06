In Israel’s rain: Bailey saves Bosz and Bayer

Petah Tikva (dpa) – Peter Bosz stood in the pouring rain of Israel and took a deep breath. Bayer Leverkusen coach was able to celebrate an important Europa League victory on his return to Israel.

But the Bundesliga team’s 4: 2 (2: 2) in Hapoel Be’er Sheva was by no means brilliant. A strange own goal, luck and a solid final sprint finally brought the compulsory victory.

And especially Leon Bailey. The Jamaican was the exceptional man, scored 1-0 (5th) and although he was only 1.78 meters tall after being moved into the center of the storm, he also made the decisive header 3-2 (75th). “I said before the game that he is improving week by week,” said Bosz: “It helps us a lot that he can also play a center forward. I knew he was a very good player. header even though he’s not that tall. And it’s good that he’s now scoring goals. “

Building on this success, the Werkself took a big step towards the knockout stages of the Europa League. With six points midway through the group stage and two more home games for the three outstanding tasks, Bayer is clearly on track for the European Cup wintering. A week after the 0-1 at Slavia Prague, the Leverkusen team could only convince in stages.

After Bailey’s first goal (5th), Bosz’s Dutch compatriot Elton Acolatse turned the game with two notable goals (11th / 25th) initially in favor of the winner of the Israel Cup. An own goal by Or Dadia (39.), who got the ball against his head after a save by his goalkeeper, gave Bayer the 3-2. Before the 4: 2 of young Florian Wirtz (17), the crossbar prevented Itamar Shviro (87.) from making 3: 3. “After the break we dominated the game, advanced and rightly scored two more goals “said Lverkusens Kerem Demirbay.

Bosz had coached Maccabi Tel Aviv for six months in 2016 and was second after 22 league games without a loss – behind Be’er Sheva. Due to the high load, the 56-year-old has essentially sent his Europa League side to the pitch. Compared to Freiburg’s 4-2, he traded six players and therefore more than half, including the entire defense. Nonetheless, Bailey met quickly after Wirtz’s pass to Lupfer, which is well worth the detour.

Bayer could have had an easy game in the Tel Aviv suburb of Petah Tikva, where the game had been moved due to construction work at the Be’er Sheva Stadium 100 kilometers away. But Wendell played the ball in the opponent’s foot, Tin Jedvaj and Jonathan Tah, who this time even became captain, showed the lack of practice of the match in the duel with Acolatse and the Dutchman has already scored his third goal in the current competition. He followed up the fourth after a remarkable individual performance.

As a result, the guests ran headless against the closely spaced chain of five Israelis. And as a result, it took an Israeli accident to compensate. Bosz took Lucas Alario, his “last real center forward” off the field for the break and ordered Bailey to gain the upper hand. And it hit in the style of a striker.