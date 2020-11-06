US election: Trump considers himself a victim of fraud

US President Trump has so far provided no evidence to support his claims that there was massive voter fraud.

Washington (AP) – Faced with looming defeat in the US presidential election, outgoing President Donald Trump has presented himself as a victim of electoral fraud.

Without any evidence, Trump cited a series of alleged manipulations of Tuesday’s White House vote on Thursday evening (local time). He still sees himself as a legitimate winner in a number of countries, despite the ongoing tally. “If you count the legal votes, I win easily,” Trump said. “If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal our vote.”

Trump has so far provided no evidence to support his claims that there had been massive voter fraud. Moreover, there was no evidence of this: Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe election observers said they could “find no evidence of systemic problems”. Trump further criticized the fact that the poll results were knowingly published in error, to his detriment. In fact, many polls have seen challenger Joe Biden much better than previous results.

Trump is behind his Democratic challenger Joe Biden in the current count. He had previously asked Twitter to stop the count. In his speech to the White House, he again announced that he would defend himself massively in court against defeat. “There will be a lot of complaints. We cannot allow an election to be stolen in this way ”. Trump’s team has already filed lawsuits against vote counting in several states. In Michigan and Georgia, however, the complaints have already been dismissed.