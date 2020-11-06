Zverev fights for the quarter-finals of the Paris tournament

Paris (AP) – Alexander Zverev is after a hard-won quarterfinal success of the Tennis Masters tournament in Paris. The Hamburger beat Frenchman Adrian Mannarino on Thursday 7: 6 (13:11), 6: 7 (7: 9), 6: 4.

This Friday, the seventh in the world rankings will meet veteran Swiss Stan Wawrinka, who stopped the winning streak of last Russian fort Andrei Rublev with 1: 6, 6: 4, 6: 3.

Zverev also decided the fifth match against Mannarino in his favor and won after much effort, like the last one at the US Open and Cologne. “It’s an incredibly difficult game every time,” Zverev said. “He’s someone who likes to play against someone like me. He’s someone who takes his opponent’s rhythm with him, ”said Zverev, who had previously struggled with Mannarino’s flat balls.

Against the uneasy left-hander, the German number one looked set to win the set after a 4-3 break in the first round, but immediately gave up his serve himself. In the tie-break with several set pieces from both sides, Zverev let out a long cry after the happy ending.

Then he lost to the world number 36. His serve again immediately, but made up for that along with a 2: 4 deficit. In the tie-break, Zverev was already 4-0, but was still fighting for match point and couldn’t use it. In the third set it remained tight for a long time, after the break at 5: 4 Zverev, 23, finally turned his second match point against Mannarino, 32, after exactly three hours of play with an ace.