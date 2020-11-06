Apple A14X Bionic disclosed specifications and tests outperforming MacBook with Core i9

Announced during WWDC 2020, Apple’s transition to its own chips on the Mac may be about to begin. The Cupertino giant has confirmed the holding of a last event this year, scheduled for next week, in which the manufacturer must finally unveil its first computer with Apple Silicon.

While waiting for the official news, rumors continue to be in full swing, the most recent providing several details of the Apple A14X Bionic, the supposed successor to the A14 Bionic which powers the iPhone 12 and the iPad Air 4. a real performance champion, the A14X Bionic is quite special because it is perhaps the basis of the variants that will equip the first Macs from Apple Silicon.





The information, which should be treated as a rumor for now, comes from sources on the Apple Insider website. According to the publication, Geekbench 5 tests performed on an unidentified Apple device reveal the configurations of the new chip and give a sample of its firepower.

Following Apple Insider reports, the Apple A14X Bionic is expected to be equipped with 8 cores with a base clock of 1.8 GHz and a clock boost of a respectable 3.1 GHz, becoming the first Apple processor to cross. the 3 GHz barrier. The device in question also had 8GB of RAM and could well be the iPad Pro with Mini LED display, which is expected to launch in early 2021.

Specs aren’t the only points to impress, with the supposed A14X Bionic scoring 1,634 points in single-core and 7220 tests. With these results, the chip far outperforms the Intel Core i9 found in the 16-inch MacBook Pro, which marks 1096 points in single-core and 6869 in multi-core. As expected, the A14X also outperforms the A14, which boasts 1583 points in single-core and 4198 points in multi-core.

It is important to stress that this information is still rumored and may not correspond to the truth. Anyway, it should not be long before Apple’s first bets with its Apple Silicon, which should have the first Macs equipped with the novelty announced on the 10th.