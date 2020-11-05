Hacker attack hijacks STJ systems and court suspends procedural deadlines

The Superior Court of Justice has ceased its activities since last Tuesday (03). Due to a hacker attack, the STJ prevents him from taking legal action. Indeed, the systems were hijacked by an attacker who until today (05) had not identified himself.

The entire court database was simply encrypted through a criminal practice called ransomware. In reality, all material is still locally available to STJ members and servers, but unusable until a password can “decrypt” the binary files.

There was a backup, which was available on the same attacked server. Therefore, even this backup could not be restored.

Due to this obstacle, the court suspended all procedural deadlines until next Monday (09). To understand the gravity of the problem, the country’s second judicial body will be virtually inoperative for a week due to the invasion.

However, urgent requests, such as habeas corpus injunctions, will be centralized at the STJ presidency, via a dedicated e-mail address.

The hacker did not say how much he wanted, but he is already in contact with the STJ to prove he can return the files by paying the ransom. He also offered to unlock a file up to 900kb for free to prove that he can offer the solution.

Federal police believe they will be able to follow the hacker to clarify the matter and help restore systems.

According to the O Bastidor portal, the technician responsible for the STJ firewall has started working in a home office regime due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Before that, access to sensitive parts of systems could only be done locally. Forensic experts believe that this additional online channel may have opened the loophole used by the criminal.

Have you ever been a victim or know someone who has been the victim of a ransomware scam? Tell us in the comments!