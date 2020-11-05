5-0 against Slovan Liberec: Hoffenheim celebrates its third victory

Sinsheim (AP) – TSG 1899 Hoffenheim take the next Europa League victory against pitiful FC Slovan Liberec.

Coach Sebastian Hoeneß’s team came to a 5-0 (2-0) against the three-time Czech champions. Due to the crown, guests were missing 15 players. In the empty Sinsheim stadium, Munas Dabbur (22nd / 29th minute), Florian Grillitsch (59th) and Sargis Adamyan (71st / 76th) won their third victory in the third group match.

“I think we had a very, very good performance today,” said Hoffenheim midfielder Sebastian Rudy, “everyone was greedy. That’s why he came out in the air today. “Coach Sebastian Hoeneß was pleased with his team’s determined performance:“ Today we had an opponent on the other side who was quite weak. I think we played the game very seriously and clearly from the first to the last minute. I thought it was good, I liked it. “

The Kraichgauer extended their lead in the standings and made a big step towards the knockout stages. Previously, TSG, winless in the Bundesliga for four games, won 2-0 against Red Star Belgrade and 4-1 at KAA Gent. “We really want to continue like this. We want to win in every group game, we want to improve. We have pushed the door open, we just have to go through, ”said Rudy.

Liberec took pressure from the start and suffered the next blow to the neck a week after the 1: 5 in Belgrade. The North Bohemian team did not have a chance in the one-sided game. Slovan could only use five professionals from regular training. With supervisors also in quarantine, head coach Pavel Hoftych sat fairly alone on his bench. Gambling in the Czech Republic, which has been particularly hard hit by the pandemic, has been suspended since mid-October.

The Hoffenheim squad had to make it to the sixth consecutive competitive game without goalscorer Andrej Kramaric, Kasim Adams and Pavel Kaderabek, which should be carefully put in place after their quarantine. In the defensive shattered by many failures, Hoeneß leaned on 18-year-old Dutchman Melyro Bogarde alongside veteran Kevin Vogt.

But the home side didn’t have to worry about defensive work. Dabbur went 1-0 after just one action. With a clean free kick from Robert Skov, the Israeli was still on the ball and moved up to 2-0. Three days after the 1: 3 against Union Berlin in the everyday league, Hoffenheim had an easy game, although they did not make their superiority enough and the Czechs bravely defended themselves.

Grillitsch, spared for a half, scored it 3-0 with a long-range shot and duped 19-year-old goalkeeper Lukas Hasalik, in fact Liberec’s number three goal. Joker Adamyan was then able to hope for two goals. The next challenge for Hoffenheim will take place on November 26 in Liberec.