PS5: Godfall Gets Launch Trailer Confirming Temporary Console Exclusive

Godfall was announced at the Game Awards 2019 as the first game confirmed to arrive on PS5. The title was revealed as an exclusive to the Sony platform on consoles, also available for PC.

The game’s release date was confirmed in September, being one of the first PlayStation titles, and its computer requirements were recently revealed, impressing with the high demands.

With just under a week to hit the market, Godfall has just received its launch trailer, detailing a bit more of the plot and showing more of the game’s gameplay. In addition to the video, a post has been made. on the PlayStation Blog, with information on nameplates, game-specific gear with special attributes, as well as weapons, armor, and bosses.

However, one detail that may go unnoticed is the confirmation that Godfall will be a temporary PS5 exclusive. In the final seconds of the trailer, a message in the footer confirms that the title will not be available on other consoles until May 21, 2021. So after that time, we can expect the Gearbox brings Godfall to the Xbox and hopefully the Nintendo Switch or even its speculated successor.





The information can also affect the PC to some extent: on PCs, Godfall will only be available through the Epic Games Store. Given this new informed period, it is possible to assume that the title will also be available on Steam. Godfall is already on pre-order through the PlayStation Store starting at R $ 349.90, as well as through the Epic Games Store, with prices starting at R $ 199.90.