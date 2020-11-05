Windows 10 Build 20251 is coming, what’s new?

Microsoft just released a new build of Windows 10, Build 20251. It doesn’t offer any new features. The focus is on fixing bugs and improving performance.

Windows 10 Build 20251 is offered as part of the Windows Insider Program and contains several fixes. Microsoft states that the opengl32.dll crash issue has been resolved. We find a patch to fix a bug in the start menu (power button). This problem only affects certain configurations.

In addition, there is a solution to a problem with the Settings application checking for updates. Usually, everything should work fine whether or not a new check for updates is started.

We’re part of the Windows Insider Program, so not everything is perfect.

Windows 10 Build 20251 Known Issues

Known issues are involved. One of them concerns games. It was introduced with the release of Windows 10 Build 20236. It hasn’t been fixed yet.

Microsoft explains.

“We’re working on a patch to fix an issue that affects Windows 10 Build 20236 and higher. It refers to installing games from the store on a secondary drive with no operating system. A mistake makes the secondary drive inaccessible. To prevent this from happening, you need to change the default memory […] before installing the game. This can be done at this address

Settings> Storage> Change where new content is saved. “

At the same time, it is possible that an error occurs when logging in to different apps. Redmond advises that an investigation is ongoing as multiple reports mention error 0x80070426 when using a Microsoft account to sign in. One solution is to restart the PC.

Windows 10 Build 20251 is available to Windows Insider Program users who are registered on the Dev Channel.