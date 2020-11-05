More profits! PicPay increases digital wallet yield to 210% of CDI

PicPay users now have one more reason to save money in their digital wallets and allow the amount to be earned in the app: fintech has increased their account return to 210% of CDI.

Previously limited to 100% of the interbank certificate of deposit, along with several other digital financial institutions, the company now offers considerably higher profitability than its main competitors, like Nubank and PagBank, for example, which offer a return equivalent to 150% and 170 % of CDI, respectively.

With this novelty, fintech clients will have a better return when they leave their securities stored in the digital wallet. It is important to note that PicPay offers daily liquidity in the app with a limit of R $ 250,000 per person.