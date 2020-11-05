Apple Lana HomePod and tvOS 14.2 with improvements and macOS 10.15.7 Catalina with fixes

Shortly after creating iOS and iPadOS 14.2 and watchOS 7.1 with improvements for its users, including LiDAR improvements on the iPhone 12 and over 100 new emoticons, Apple has just released updates to version 14.2. for HomePod and tvOS, and to review macOS Catalina with the 10.15.7 update with important security fixes.

While they don’t bring good news, HomePod and tvOS 14.2 do bring new tricks to Apple’s media devices. The highlight is the full integration between HomePod and Apple TV, which was previously possible thanks to AirPlay, but now allows full pairing to take advantage of stereo sound and Dolby Atmos technology.

Other added functions also include the new question “What’s my update?” to Siri, who will respond with a recap of the day with weather data, news, traffic, reminders, appointments and more, as well as intercom improvements, released in Update 14.1, which Now supports use of iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPod and CarPlay.





Meanwhile, for those who continue to use macOS Catalina on Mac, system version 10.15.7 brings important fixes for three flaws present in FontParser and the operating system kernel. The first relates to the use of a malicious source capable of executing malicious code.

The other two are able to execute arbitrary code and allocate memory on their own in the kernel. Out of curiosity, the three flaws were discovered by Google Project Zero, a white-hat hacking team from the research giant that works to find flaws in the tech world and that had previously released fixes with Apple in the past. .





HomePod and tvOS 14.2 and macOS Catalina 10.15.7 are now available for download, the former being downloadable through the Home app, and the subsequent two in device settings.