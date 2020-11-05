Götze defeat with PSV – Milan’s surprising bankruptcy

Berlin (AP) – Mario Götze conceded the second Europa League group stage defeat with PSV Eindhoven. The 2014 world champion lost with the former Dutch champions 1: 4 (1: 0) at Paok Salonika.

As a result, Group E coach Roger Schmidt’s side with three points fell to third behind Paok, who now has five points. Eran Zahavi gave the guests the lead in the 20th minute with a penalty. But after the break, a goal against his camp by Stefan Schwab (47th), twice Andrija Zivkovic (55th / 66th) and Christos Tzolis (66th) ensured the great success of the local Greeks.

With his 200th goal for Spurs, Harry Kane put Tottenham on track for victory in a 3-1 (2-0) win at Ludogorez Razgrad in Bulgaria. The international struck in his 300th game for the Londoners in the 13th minute with a header. Following the most recent surprising defeat in Antwerp, it was Tottenham’s second victory in their third game.

Italian league leaders AC Milan suffered a surprising defeat. The team with Sweden’s star striker Zlatan Irahimovic lost 3-0 (0-1) at home to former French champion OSC Lille, who took first place in Group H Milan. The man of the night was Turk Yusuf Yazici, who scored all three goals for Lille in the 21st, 55th and 58th minutes. Ibrahimovic made way for former Frankfurt Ante Rebic after an hour.