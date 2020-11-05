AMD Ryzen 5000: a range of desktop PCs on presale in Brazil

Introduced in early October by the American AMD, the new line of Ryzen 5000 processors officially confirmed today the start of its availability in the home market, allowing fans of the platform to already officially plan to upgrade their PCs. .

Bringing the Zen 3 architecture, the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X, Ryzen 9 5900X, Ryzen 7 5800X, and Ryzen 5 5600X processors come with the promise of delivering better results over the previous generation, with an estimated increase of 26% when we mainly talks about games.

One point that is always worth remembering here when it comes to processors is that the AMD Ryzen 5000 family is supported by AMD 500 series motherboards, requiring only a BIOS update for it to work. operation is efficient, thereby benefiting owners of more than 100 motherboards today.

Finally, AMD also confirms that the AMD 400 series cards will reach partners in January 2021, thus expanding the possibilities for upgrading PCs to the next generation.

Still with limited availability for the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X, prices in the Brazilian market start at 2379 for buyers who opt for the ticket, which can exceed R $ 7,500 if you consider the official price by KaBuM! on your website.