Is it worth it now? Apple cuts price of iPhone charger 12 days ahead of Brazilian launch

Apple caused a lot of controversy when it announced the iPhone 12 by mentioning that the new phone and older models will no longer have the charger and headphones included in the box. This decision angered many users over the high price of accessories, but now they are experiencing a price cut just days before the iPhone 12 launches in Brazil.

The price of the loaded specifically is what attracts the most attention, as it was sold for R $ 219 and is now priced at R $ 199 on Apple’s official website, see website screenshot :





The store also mentions that there is a 10% discount for those who pay the value in cash, where the accessory costs R $ 179.10.

In a note, Apple justified the decision to remove chargers and headphones by saying:

“The changes we’ve made to the iPhone 12 and Apple Watch have reduced more than 2 million tonnes of carbon emissions – the equivalent of taking 500,000 cars off the road each year – and we hope others will follow our example. ”

This disappointed users a lot and drew a lot of criticism from other manufacturers such as Samsung and Xiaomi, which included indirect deals with the Cupertino company on their websites and social media.

Apple 05 November

LG 04 November

Although Apple said the intention was good, an edition from Detective TudoCelular showed that the company would have other more interesting alternatives to rid the environment of additional waste, like Xiaomi, which is already reducing the amount of plastic. in its packaging and will remove up to 60% of it without abandoning the charger for years to come.

The only accessories that come with iPhones now are the Lightning cable with USB-C port to connect to the charger and the tool to open the SIM card drawer, which prevents old chargers from being used with new accessories, after all, they are using a USB -A connection for the cable.





Speaking of pricing again, it’s important to say that instead of cutting back, Apple still raised the price of its cellphones after removing the accessories from the cases, which helped make criticism even harsher for the brand, which is now at least slightly reducing the amount charged by the charger, although the handset still sells for R $ 219.

The new iPhone 12 arrives in Brazil on November 20, with prices of up to R $ 14,000.

Do you agree or disagree with Apple’s attitude of removing accessories from iPhone cases?

know more

The Apple iPhone 12 is not yet available in Brazilian stores. Be notified upon arrival.