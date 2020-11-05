No Expansion: Sony Claims PS5 Does Not Support External SSDs At Launch

The PS5 had its specs released a few months ago and we were told that the console has 825GB in a manufacturer custom SSD. While that sounds like a lot, for some people that amount can be a very restrictive value especially since Sony recently said that the PlayStation 5 will not support storage expansion when it launches.

According to The Verge, Sony has said that this feature will be available later via an update. What we can imagine is that the console’s custom SSD would struggle to keep up with the lower performance that regular SSDs can exhibit.

The situation becomes more worrying if one remembers that the user should not have the 825 GB available to install their games, since part of it must be occupied by the system as was shown on the Xbox Series. S recently, where storage is almost 30% occupied by the OS. .

If you’re still not convinced that this situation might bother some, let’s do a quick nap: Spider-Man: Miles Morales should take up 50 GB, Demon’s Souls will take up around 66 GB, and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will use 133 GB, which will result in 249 GB in just 3 games.

Considering that many games still have multiplayer mode, the situation gets even more complicated, as having to uninstall one game to install another can be quite tiring for some people, even more so for those who choose the PS5 Digital Edition. who has no player. media, which will require titles to be downloaded each time you uninstall.

Microsoft has previously partnered with Seagate to address this issue in the new Xbox Series X and S, however Sony has yet to showcase or even announce anything like this.

On the other hand, it should be remembered that Sony’s statement at least opens up hope of developing an alternative to circumvent this problem, but for now gamers who want to use the full potential of the PS5 will have to be content. less than 825 GB for their games.

How many games have you installed on your console? Tell in the comments.