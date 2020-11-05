PS5: Sony releases console feature tutorials with new system details

The PlayStation 5 is getting closer and closer to launch, and with that, it has received a slew of information that further details its capabilities and games in recent days. The device’s DualSense control was taken apart, revealing details of how its adaptive triggers and haptic feedback work, in addition to having Ray Tracing, 3D audio, and dynamic 4K resolution confirmed in Resident. Evil 8.

Now, with about a week to go to the stores, the PS5 has received three new videos developed by Sony that explain certain aspects of the console, as well as important procedures that must be performed by users migrating from the PS4 to the new generation. With that, more details on the PS5 interface were released, with a few interesting points noted by Twitter user Nibel.

Starting with the videos, first we have information about the recommended settings in the system:

In the second video, Sony details how its PSN account works on the PS5, including the main account system:

Finally, the last video describes the PS4 to PS5 migration tools, detailing the process step by step:

Even with the tutorials, it seems Sony is still hiding news from you. As Nibel noted, one of the videos comes to briefly show the game presets. This section will allow the user to configure certain settings universally for all games, including difficulty, subtitles and audio. and even a first or third person camera.

The PlayStation 5 will launch in a specific group of countries on November 12, with the rest of the world, including Brazil, receiving the console on November 19. Due to the tax reduction, both versions of the device will experience a price reduction, with the digital variant now starting for R $ 4,199 and the model with disc sold for R $ 4,699.