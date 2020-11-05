Seehofer calls for caution after the attacks

Berlin (dpa) – The handling of the bloody attack in Vienna continues in Austria. But the Islamist attack is also discussed in Germany, Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer warning against actionism.

“I advocate always being careful with quick decisions,” the CSU politician said Thursday in a current hour at the Bundestag in Berlin. Rather, it is a matter of consistently applying applicable law, he said, also in view of previous attacks in France and Germany. There have already been three Islamist attacks in this country this year.

A supporter of the Islamic State (IS) terrorist militia killed four people and injured more than 20 people, some seriously, in the Austrian capital on Monday before he himself died from police gunfire.

Investigators are convinced that the 20-year-old assassin was part of a radical Islamist network that extends beyond Austria. In addition to two arrests in Switzerland, further measures are underway in another country, Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) said in Vienna on Thursday, without giving details. “The fight against the alleged accomplices, the co-partisans, the terrorist network is far from over and is being carried out with all the severity,” he declared. Among the 15 people arrested to date, several suspects with relevant previous convictions are believed to be.

“The risky situation in our country is high,” Seehofer said. “Attacks are also to be expected here at all times.” The fight against terrorism requires cooperation in Europe and at the international level. The subject is also expected to play a central role at the meeting of EU interior ministers on 13 November.

The head of constitutional protection Thomas Haldenwang expressed himself in the same way. After several Islamist terrorist attacks in recent weeks, he sees a threat of imitators. He also said that an Islamist attack in Germany was to be expected.

According to Seehofer’s statements, there are links with the Federal Republic of Germany during the Islamist attack in Vienna. “Due to the case in Vienna, we also have links with Germany with threats,” he said. These are people who are monitored 24 hours a day and whom he considers “very dangerous”. Security authorities regard people as dangerous if they trust politically motivated acts of violence, which can include terrorist attacks.

Seehofer also stressed: “Our fight against terrorism is not directed against Islam but against fanatical and violent extremism.” Representatives of various parties campaigned for tolerance and warned against the general suspicion of Muslims.

In Austria, the parliament debated in a special session the omissions of investigators. Above all, the opposition accused Chancellor Sebastian Kurz’s conservative ÖVP of transfer of responsibility. “Four people died, although the authorities had clear indications that the terrorist poses a threat,” said Pamela Rendi-Wagner, head of the SPÖ. Slovak police had warned colleagues in Vienna that the IS sympathizer wanted to obtain ammunition for a Kalashnikov assault rifle in Bratislava in July.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has again recognized the responsibility of the judiciary. “Very few people can understand that someone who wanted to join ISIS in Syria should be released early from prison and can live largely undisturbed among us simply because he falsely claims to have turned away from terror “he said. “He was put to the test for three years under strict conditions,” said Justice Minister Alma Zadič of the Green Coalition partner.

An “independent commission of inquiry” from the Minister of Justice and the Minister of the Interior is expected to shed light on the outstanding issues. “It is the commission that is supposed to bring clarity and now is not the time to draw any conclusive conclusions about the mistakes that were made and where,” Nehammer said. He promised to present all stages in a transparent and public way.