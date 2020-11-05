Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Receives New Trailer With More Details About Vergil

After seeing here that Capcom announced the Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition game during TGS 2020, the Japanese developer has taken another step forward in promoting the new title and character Vergil, which is expected to arrive on PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

In just under 2 minutes, the video (below) lets you check out Vergil’s gameplay and also check out Hyde’s new song Defeat, set as the background track in the trailer in question.

As can be seen, Vergil will be very close to what has already been seen in the Special Edition of Devil May Cry 4, causing the Focus Gauge Mechanic to deliver greater time-related damage which is close to l ‘enemy.

Not least, three different weapons are also shown in the video: Yamato, Beowulf and Spectral Force Edge, giving an overview of the armaments and their potentials during the match with Vergil.

Finally, Capcom has also confirmed the Legendary Dark Knight mode, which will support Ray Tracing and more in-game:

Harness the power of the next generation of consoles and tailor the options to your preferred gaming experience. Fine-tune your experience by prioritizing beautiful and lifelike lighting effects using ray tracing, the sharpest possible resolution, or the highest frame rates ever offered by the series.

Insufficient? You’ll also be able to hear the action unfold around you with incredible 3D sound, and the loading time flies by to keep the excitement going. All this with even more intense new modes so you can take your style to the max. And the icing on the hellish cake? Vergil joins the gang as a new playable character!

The PlayStation 5 version even uses the adaptive triggers of the DualSense controller to let you feel the tension of battle right at your fingertips.

Keep in mind that the Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition will be available worldwide for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and S when the consoles launch. For PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, Vergil will be released as a paid DLC on December 15.