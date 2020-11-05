EA announces improvements to be made available in its games on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S

Less than a week before the official launch of the new generation of consoles, the latest information of which has been released in recent days. Reviews of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S were released today, with the power of their SSDs demonstrated in The Witcher 3 gameplays, while the PlayStation 5 had its DualSense stripped down and details of Resident Evil. 8 revealed.

Now EA is the latest developer to provide information on how to upgrade their games to the next generation. In the list released today, the company reveals that four of its main titles, as well as its entire line of sports games, will receive updates with several improvements and improvements for the new consoles. See the detailed list below with all the news:

Apex Legends

Initially, Apex Legends will see its resolution increased to 1440P on all three consoles, but further improvements are expected to reach the title in the updates scheduled for 2021. The game will also benefit from faster loads thanks to the SSD of the devices, and will offer cross play between all platforms.

FIFA 21, NFL 21, NHL 21 and UFC 4

There won’t be any improvements for EA’s sports games in the next generation, with improved SSD load speeds and more stable frame rates being the only changes here. Additionally, the PlayStation 5 version will work the same as the PS4 Pro version, the Xbox Series X version will follow what is seen on Xbox One X, while the Xbox Series S will run games the same as Xbox One S. .

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered

Like sports titles, Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered will mirror the current generation, with the benefits of SSD and more stable frame rates. The PS5 will work the same as the PS4 Pro, the Xbox Series X will follow what is seen on the Xbox One X, and the Xbox Series S will look like the Xbox One S.

Star Wars: Squadrons

Star Wars: Squadrons is one of the titles that will receive the most attention in the new generation, especially on Microsoft consoles.

On the Xbox Series X, the spaceship pilot game can run up to 4K at 60 FPS in the best visual quality mode, with improvements to the lighting system. There will also be a performance mode, which maintains resolution and loses slight improvements, but reaches 120 FPS.

In addition to the more powerful sibling, the Xbox Series S will also offer improved visual modes at 60 FPS or performance modes at 120 FPS, but reducing resolutions to 1440P. Both consoles also support Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) technology

The PlayStation 5 will receive the fewest improvements. The device will maintain the game at 1440P and 60FPS, receiving only improvements in the lighting system. There aren’t any high refresh rate, VRR, or resolution improvements here.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was never mentioned in the (already retired) article published by EA, but the improvements were noticed by the Windows Central website, which already had access to the game on the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S. In both cases, the title takes advantage of the fast SSD and greater resolution and frame rate stability, again mirroring the X Series on Xbox One X and the S Series on Xbox One S. what improvements are present in the PS5, and that EA may announce a patch with more changes for the game in the future.