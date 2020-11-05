Barça and players disagree on the salary cut

Barcelona (dpa) – At struggling FC Barcelona, ​​the self-imposed deadline for negotiations over the million-dollar wage cut expired on 5 November without a deal.

Representatives of the football club and the players wanted to try to find a compromise by the 11th of the month, wrote the sports newspapers “Mundo Deportivo” and “AS”.

This meant that a unilateral pay cut by the club was not an option at the moment, which threatened legal disputes. Club management recently spoke of the need to cut wages by € 190m. According to “Mundo Deportivo”, a proposal foresees that the funds kept will be repaid in the coming years when the pandemic is over.

According to Spanish media, the traditional club is in economic distress due to the Corona crisis. Barça could therefore go bankrupt in January if the players around superstar Lionel Messi do not give up part of their millions of salaries. Carles Tusquets, who runs the club as interim president following the resignation of club boss Josep Bartomeu, had expressed concern over Blaugrana’s finances but ruled out bankruptcy for now.