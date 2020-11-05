Apple launches new iOS 14.2, iPadOS 14.2 and watchOS 7.1 with important news

Apple released on Thursday afternoon, November 5, the long-awaited and significant new update to its mobile operating systems for iPhone, iPad and Watch, delivering the news presented by the company during the platform’s announcement and also during the presentation of the new iPhone 12.

The new iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 arrive with essentially the same features, but one focused on iPhones and the other on iPads, of course. Among the improvements we have optimization of all software, support for new wallpapers, over 100 new emojis, person identification for iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max thanks to LiDAR sensor And much more.

IPhone and iPad users will no longer need to rely on the Shazam app installed on the device to identify music. With iOS 14.2, all you need to do is add a shortcut to Control Center to discover music, as the new update finally integrates song recognition into the operating system. Check out the news list below:

Over 100 new emojis including animals, food, faces, objects, musical instruments, inclusive emojis and more Eight new wallpapers with light mode and night mode People detection using LiDAR sensor on iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max Leather case holder with MagSafe for iPhone 12 Optimized charging for AirPods High level alert when user has too much time with headphones New AirPlay controls Supported intercom with HomePod and HomePod mini with iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods and CarPlay Support to connect HomePod to Apple TV 4K for stereo, surround sound and Dolby Atmos option to provide statistics privacy exposure for the user

For Apple Watch, watchOS 7.1 features news such as bug fixes, notification when headset sound level is high and may affect hearing, error fix that prevented some users from unlocking Mac on the go. watch help, etc.

As expected, iOS 14.2, iPadOS 14.2, and watchOS 7.1 are compatible with all devices that support iOS 14, including:

iOS 14.2 for:

iPadOS 14.2 for:

iPad Pro 12.9 “(4th generation) iPad Pro 11” (2nd generation) iPad Pro 12.9 “(3rd generation) iPad Pro 11” (1st generation) iPad Pro 12.9 “(2nd generation) iPad Pro 12, 9 “(1st generation) iPad Pro 10.5” iPad Pro 9.7 “iPad (8th generation) iPad (7th generation) iPad (6th generation) iPad (5th generation) iPad mini (5th generation) iPad mini (4th generation) iPad Air (4th generation) iPad Air (3rd generation) iPad Air 2

watchOS 7.1 for:

Apple Watch Series 6 Apple Watch Series 5 Apple Watch Series 4 Apple Watch Series 3 Apple Watch SE