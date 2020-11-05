XCOM 2 released for iPhone and iPad at a steep price and requiring a lot of storage

Update 05/11/2020 – by EM

As expected, XCOM 2 has been released for iPhones and iPads. Priced at $ 49.99, it’s the full gaming experience on iOS screens.

The collection also includes the 4 DLC packs originally released with the game and (phew!) Disable microtransactions. After all, the gamer is already paying “dear” (in terms of price in the mobile market) for a game.

Requiring iOS 13.1 to run, unfortunately not all iPads or iPhones can run it. For example, iPhone 6s and 6s Plus are not compatible given the hardware requirements of the title. Below is a full list of compatible smartphones and tablets.

The interested party still needs to free 8.5 GB of internal storage for installation.

Original article 10/13/2020

XCOM 2 game will arrive on iOS and will only work on more advanced iPhones and iPads

Gamers who like to get the most out of the iPhone or iPad performance they have can already rejoice, as developer Feral Interactive has announced that it will launch the XCOM 2 game for the device system, but will limit the installation to more graphics equipment. modern.

This is due to the fact that this title is one of the heaviest for PC and it will be repeated in the Apple system as it should weigh 8.5 to provide a full experience for buyers as it will be released by the states -United. $ 49.99 (~ R $ 280) as of November 5.

According to the developers, only the most modern iPhones and iPads will be able to run the game with the minimum graphics quality required for the gameplay to be appealing to audiences, as it is one of the most demanding games around. regard for the PC and the same should be. repeat for smartphones. The list includes the following models:

It should be remembered that this list should grow after the launch of the iPhone 12 line, as the devices hit the market today afternoon, offering a good graphical evolution that will be very positive for the title of Feral Interactive.