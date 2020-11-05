Nubank launches function to add more limit on the card with NuConta balance

Nubank released a new feature on Thursday (5) to its users. Now, it is possible to use a portion of your NuConta balance to generate an additional credit card limit, in a total of five steps.

The new function can be found directly in the app, via the following path: Credit card> Adjust limit> Request total limit increase> Add more limit Finally, just select the value you want to add.

As you can see in the screenshots above, Nubank explains that you can use the added limit at any time if you don’t. In addition, the new additional credit limit may allow the customer to reach a higher limit in the future.

Until then, it was possible to increase the limit by billing an additional amount at NuConta, to be like a kind of “prepaid credit”. However, with the new function, the user no longer needs to pay off debts to generate this increase.

To access the latest feature, you need to update the app to Android or iOS. Links to the official stores for both operating systems can be found on the map below the text.

It is important to remember that “roxinho” had already announced an increase in the credit card withdrawal limit, since the beginning of October.

Did you like Nubank’s new feature to add more credit card limits? Give us your opinion!