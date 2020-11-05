Dull victory for German handball players in Gislason’s debut

Düsseldorf (dpa) – At the end of a lackluster start, national coach Alfred Gislason breathed a sigh of relief. “It wasn’t the kind of concert I wanted. It didn’t go too badly, but we have a lot to do, ”said the 61-year-old Icelandic.

Gislason admitted after the difficult 25:21 (9:13) victory of the DHB selection against the rump team of Bosnia and Herzegovina at the start of the qualification for the European Championship 2022: “Of course, I am not happy with the match. But I was afraid of it. “

After a disastrous first-half appearance, the fourth place in the World Cup deflected the impending embarrassment with a second round increase and traveled with two points for the next group game on Sunday against Estonia in Tallinn . “We certainly didn’t play our best game, but now we’re feeling good,” said captain Uwe Gensheimer. The best pitcher was Hendrik Pekeler of record champion THW Kiel with five goals.

It wasn’t until two hours before kick-off that the green light was finally given for the first international game of the Gislason era, after all corona tests were negative for the guests and the German squad. On Tuesday, the Bosnians, who had only eleven healthy players at their disposal, failed with a request to reschedule the match to the EHF. “We have so many positive corona cases. I do not understand this decision, ”said Bosnian coach Bilal Suman, criticizing the European Handball Federation.

The DHB selection also had to deal with four failures, but brought a full squad to the start. Nonetheless, Gislason’s team, who took over from hapless Christian Prokop in early February and have been waiting since their debut due to the Corona crisis, have had an extremely difficult time. The fifth in the European Championship made many mistakes, especially in attack. The receipt: After 13 minutes, the favorite was 2: 5 behind, prompting Gislason to take the first time out. “Stay relaxed,” he demanded of her accusations.

But that didn’t improve, as a lot was going wrong on the defensive end and goalkeeper Johannes Bitter barely had a ball. After just 18 minutes, Silvio Heinevetter moved between the posts. Nevertheless, the DHB selection, in which Juri Knorr made his debut, continued to follow the deficit without success. “It was a terrifying first half,” criticized team manager Oliver Roggisch during the break. And DHB sporting director Axel Kromer demanded: “Our job will be to transform it.”

Gislason seemed to have found the right words in the locker room, as the German team were now more aggressive on the defensive and more focused on the offense. “I wasn’t really loud. Everyone knew where the errors were, ”said Gislason. And Gensheimer reported, “Of course Alfred was not impressed. But we were all amazed and dissatisfied with the performance. “

Not even seven minutes after the restart, the four-goal deficit at 2:14 pm was equalized. A little later, Julius Kühn gave the lead to the hosts for the first time. At this point, however, the Bosnians must have complained about another failure. Ivan Karacic had to walk away with a painful foot injury.

Nonetheless, the guests made life difficult for the DHB team until the final whistle. “We are really happy with this loss,” said strong Bosnian goalkeeper Benjamin Buric of German runner-up SG Flensburg-Handewitt. “I am proud of the team.”