Galaxy M62: Samsung could soon announce the most powerful middleman in the M range

Samsung is launching the Galaxy M21 and M51 in Brazil today, but everything indicates that we will soon have an even more powerful model among the middlemen. At least that’s according to the site SamMobile, which obtained information from an internal source pointing out that the Galaxy M62 should be the next launch of the South Korean.

According to the source, Samsung’s next middleman is expected to be identified as the SM-M625F model and could be called Galaxy M62 and it could be the most powerful M-series cell phone the manufacturer has ever presented so far. .

We still don’t have much information on the technical specifications of this device, but rumors suggest that it must have at least a version with 256 GB internal, which is also said to be the largest ever in this line.

Another hope is that the phone has a very large battery, following on from the Galaxy M51 which was announced with 7000mAh, although its lens is likely to become a relatively affordable option globally when it comes to cameras. and internal storage, besides maybe a decent processor.

Also, since the model number has already been leaked, it is only a matter of time before more information emerges and the cell phone is announced. It’s also worth remembering that there are usually plenty of devices to debut in the coming months, so there’s a chance that the device will be showcased soon.

What are your expectations for the Galaxy M62?