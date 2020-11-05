Europe In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Expected to Reach $18 Billion by 2027

The Europein vitro diagnostics market was valued at $13 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $18 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2019 to 2027.

In vitro diagnostics is defined as medical devices which are used by laboratories to perform diagnostic tests. These tests are performed on samples collected from a patient’s body such as blood, urine, and tissues. Furthermore, medical devices used to perform in vitro diagnosis also require the use of various technologies to conduct tests. For instance, blood collected from a patient is analyzed for hepatitis infection by using enzyme linked immunosorbent assay technique to analyze the blood. Furthermore, the testing procedure also requires use of various chemicals & reagents and software for smooth operations. In addition, in vitro diagnostics are used for detection of various medical conditions such as infectious diseases, diabetes, oncology/cancer, cardiology diseases, autoimmune diseases, nephrology, and HIV/AIDS. Moreover, these tests are performed in various medical facilities such as hospitals, standalone laboratories, and academic & medical schools.

Factors such as rise in awareness about healthcare, surge in incidences of chronic and infectious disease, and cost-effective diagnostic solutions boost growth of the Europe in vitro diagnostics market. Similarly, rise in use of automated instruments, surge in government expenditure on healthcare in Europe, and accurate and faster test results supplement the growth of the market. However, stringent regulations & policies and unclear reimbursement rules hamper the market growth. Moreover, potential for outsourcing present lucrative opportunities for key players in the Europe in vitro diagnostics market during the forecast period.

The report segments the market into product & service, technique, application, end user, and region. On the basis of product & service it is segmented into chemicals & reagents, instruments, and services & software. On the basis of technique, it is categorized into immunodiagnostics, hematology, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics, clinical chemistry, and others. In addition, the immunodiagnostics segment is further divided into types such as enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), rapid tests, enzyme-linked immunospot (ELISPOT), radioimmunoassay (RIA), and western blot. Moreover, the ELSIA segment is further divided into chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA), fluorescence immunoassay (FIA), and colorimetric immunoassay (CI). Similarly, the molecular diagnostics segment is divided into polymerize chain reaction (PCR), isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT), hybridization, DNA diagnostics, microarray, and others.

On the basis of application, the market segmented into infectious diseases, cancer, cardiac diseases, immune system disorders, nephrological diseases, gastrointestinal diseases, and others. On the basis of end user, it is categorized into standalone laboratories, hospitals, academics & medical schools, point-of-care, and others. Country wise, the market is analyzed across Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe

The clinical chemistry segment is also further divided basic metabolic panel, liver panel, lipid profile, thyroid function panel, electrolyte panel, specialty chemicals, and others.

Key Findings Of The Study