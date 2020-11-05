AMD Ryzen 5000 dethrones 10th Gen Intel Core in gaming in early reviews

A sales champion with enviable financial results, AMD rocked the tech world in October with the launch of its new Ryzen 5000 processor lines, as well as its new Radeon RX 6000 GPUs. Developed on Zen 3 and RDNA 2 architectures , respectively, the manufacturer’s chips showed massive performance gains, promising to increase competition in both market segments.

After many leaks and performance tests which gave us an idea of ​​what to expect, today is marked by the launch of the AMD Ryzen 5000 range. Comprised of the Ryzen 5 5600X, Ryzen 7 5800X, Ryzen 9 5900X and Ryzen 9 5950X, the processor family serves the most varied price ranges while being officially crowned as the best options for productivity and gaming simultaneously.

The coronation is based on tests already published by two specialized media vehicles: the YouTube channel of Brazilian Pichau and the Polish site ITHardware. Starting with Pichau’s analysis, shown in a video of just over 14 minutes, we have proof of the power of the Zen 3 architecture, with the Ryzen 5 5600X even surpassing the Core i9 10900K.

During the tests, 15 games were played in Full HD resolution on an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070, accompanied by 16 GB of DDR4 RAM at 3600 MHz, 1 TB Cardea Z440 SSD, 1050 W power supply and B550 cards for AMD and Z490 chips for processors Intel. Even with 5 GHz overclocking, the Core i9 was left out by the entire Ryzen 5000 line in just about every game except GTA V, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Strange Brigade.

Moving on to ITHardware testing, we have similar results, but a bit more detailed. The Polish publication used a bench equipped with an MSI MEG X570 ACE motherboard, 32GB of 3600MHz DDR4 RAM and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti GPU, also performing overclocking and temperature analysis on the Ryzen 5 5600X. .

The AMD Ryzen 5000 family input chip has reached a maximum clock speed of 4.8 GHz with a voltage of 1.275V. Temperatures are impressive, with the processor running 14 ° C cooler than its predecessor by default, being 9 ° C warmer after overclocking.

In games, once again we see the entire Ryzen 5000 family easily overcome Intel’s most powerful chips. Faced with the Core i9 10850K, the more modest variant of the recently launched 10900K, the Ryzen 5 5600X was able to maintain a level of performance similar and sometimes superior to the blue team’s solution.

The AMD Ryzen 5000 family hits stores today, with slightly higher prices than its predecessors: the Ryzen 5 5600X costs $ 299 (~ R $ 1,671), the Ryzen 7 5800X sells for $ 449 (~ R $ 2,507) , the Ryzen 9 5900X costs $ 549 (~ R $ 3,062) and the Ryzen 9 5950X costs $ 799 (~ R $ 4,454). There are still no price predictions or dates for the arrival of new processors in Brazil, but it should soon be released by AMD in the domestic market.