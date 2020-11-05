Huawei announces Smart Choice Camera Pro with HarmonyOS in China

Continuing the expansion of products that officially integrate its ecosystem, Huawei presented at an event in China its new range of smart cameras offering Harmony OS (or Hongmeng OS, for the Chinese) on board.

Particularly focused on use in children’s rooms, the device has the ability to follow the child and monitor their movements, with transmission that can be reflected on compatible screens, allowing parents to be attentive to their children.

As for the capture capacity of these cameras, it is confirmed that they have the ability to capture in 360º, support the H.265 codec (thus optimizing the capture to occupy less storage space) and power. capture up to 2K.

Among the confirmed features for the line we have support for easy video calls, NFC tags and eMMC storage (32GB or 64GB), providing 5 times longer life and 10 times more speed. fast compared to a common microSD card.





An important point to also highlight about the product is that the HiLink SDK of Huawei Smart Camera Pro has received high security certification with regard to the IoT zone, thus giving consumers the assurance that these devices offer better protection against intrusions, thus ensuring consumer privacy.

Price and availability

Presented today, Huawei’s smart cameras will initially be sold in the Chinese market at the following official prices:

Smart Camera S: 159 yuan (~ R $ 134) Smart Choice Camera Pro (32 GB): 299 yuan (~ R $ 252) Smart Choice Camera Pro (64 GB): 299 yuan (~ R $ 336)

At the moment, there is still no information on the availability of new accessories for other markets, including Brazil.