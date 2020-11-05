Brutal! Experience Mileena’s return in Mortal Kombat 11 with electrifying bloody gameplay

Mortal Kombat 11 was released in April of last year, but anyone who thinks the game has gone down the drain is wrong: Besides receiving a lot of praise for the game mechanics, the title has earned a very interesting survival. thanks to a strategy that has been adopted. largely by industry.

It’s about launching additional characters via DLC. MK11 has already received a first batch of dolls to unlock via microtransactions, and in 2020 received the second package, called Kombat Pack 2. In this one we will have at least Rain, Rambo … and the return of Mileena.

Initially absent from the game, the character, according to the story, was killed by the hands of D’Vorah and Kotal Khan. However, Kronika travels back in time to warn her of this cruel fate and bring her to the news, so that she can defeat her enemies and get rid of this brutal prophecy.

In the video above, you can see some of the character’s movement set, in addition to his fatality.

The new character pack will be available on November 17, and anyone who wants to can purchase the new characters individually. Of course, the combo is cheaper if you plan to have all three new fighters.

Another game that bets on this type of survival is Super Smash Bros Ultimate, which recently opened a new DLC character pack with Steve from Minecraft. Until December 2021, Nintendo is promising to “close” the current package, so we still have many exciting months for the company’s fighting game community.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Are you going to acquire Mileena’s DLC to kill the character’s desire? Tell us in the comments!