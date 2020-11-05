Global anti-snoring devices and snoring surgery market with Rising Demand & Huge Application Potential from Industry by 2026

Global anti-snoring devices and snoring surgery market is estimated to reach USD 24.05 billion by 2026 registering a substantial CAGR of 9.6% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the technology development, awareness regarding hazardous effect and consumption of alcohol & cigarettes.

Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview.

Global Anti-snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market By Product Type (Oral Appliances/Mouthpieces, Nasal Devices, Position Control Devices, Chin Straps, EPAP Therapy Devices, CPAP Devices), Surgery Type (UPPP, LAUP, Radiofrequency Ablation, Pillar Procedure, Palatal Stiffening Procedures, Injection Snoreplasty, Others), Application (Anti-Snoring Devices Manufacturers, Anti-Snoring Device Distributors, Sleep Societies and Associations, Venture Capitalists, Medical Device Research Organizations), End User (Hospitals, Community Healthcare, Sleep Clinics, Home Healthcare, Others), Distribution Channel (Retail, Direct Sales), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Global Anti-snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Research Methodology

Data Bridge Market Research presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.�The data thus presented is comprehensive, reliable, and the result of extensive research, both primary and secondary. The analysts have presented the various facets of the market with a particular focus on identifying the key industry influencers.

Major Drivers and Restraints of the Anti-snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Industry

Rise in the geriatric as well as obese population

More of technological advancement

Growing awareness regarding ill effects of snoring and related advantages

Increase in the consumption of cigarettes and alcohol

Stringent regulatory procedures is one of the restraints for the market

High cost of equipment

High price of surgery is restraining the market growth.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Product Type

Oral Appliances/Mouthpieces

Nasal Devices

Position Control Devices

Chin Straps

EPAP Therapy Devices

CPAP Devices

By Surgery Type

Uvulopalatopharyngoplasty(UPPP)

Laser-assisted uvuloplatoplasty (LAUP)

Radiofrequency Ablation

Pillar Procedure

Palatal Stiffening Procedures

Injection Snoreplasty

Tonsillectomy

By Application

Anti-Snoring Devices Manufacturers

Anti-Snoring Device Distributors

Sleep Societies and Associations

Venture Capitalists

Medical Device Research Organizations

By End-User

Hospitals

Community Healthcare

Sleep Clinics

Home Healthcare

Others

By Distribution Channel

Retail

Direct Sales

Top Players in the Market are:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global anti-snoring devices and snoring surgery market are Apnea Sciences, Sleeping Well LLC, The Pure Sleep Company, SomnoMed.com, Airway Management Inc., Theravent Inc. ( Foundation Consumer Healthcare), Tomed GmbH, GlaxoSmithkline PLC, Meditas Ltd, AccuMED Corp, General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, ImThera Medical Inc., ResMed, MPowrx(TM) Health and Wellness, Hivox Biotek Inc, Zyppah, RIPsnore, SleepPro Snooring Solution and others.

