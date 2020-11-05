Global Digital Pills Market with Rising Demand & Huge Application Potential from Industry by 2026

Databridgemarketresearch.com announces the release of the report “Global Digital Pills Market ” Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By 2027. The market data analysed and evaluated in the world class Global Digital Pills Market report makes to achieve the business goals and objectives in preset time frame. This market research report endows with productive ideas which in turn help to make the product more effective and striking in the competitive market. This report covers the specific study of the industry which explains what the market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and global industry trends are. The Global Digital Pills Market research report takes into account key product developments and tracks recent acquisitions, mergers and research in the industry by the key market players.

Global digital pills market is estimated to reach USD 0 302.70 million by 2026 registering a substantial CAGR of 7.90% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the advancements in tracking tools.

Global Digital Pills Market By Diseases (Cardiovascular Diseases, Infectious Diseases, Diabetes, Cancer, Others), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Home Care Settings, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Major Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the digital pills market are Proteus Digital Health., Ostuka Holdings Co., Ltd., 2morrow Inc., Ginger, Puretech Health, Livongo Health, Alivecor, Inc., Welldoc, Inc., Omada Health, Inc., Novartis Ag, Yuza., Abbott, Mocacare, Gentag, Inc., Irhythm Technologies, Inc., Leaf Healthcare, Inc., Perficient, Inc., Olympus Corporation, Bdd Limited, Capsocam Plus, Medtronic, among others.

The digital pills are endoscope capsules and small chip containing tablets that help the specialists and the patients to be diagnosed and monitor for the different concerns. These concerns are related to the mental fitness, cancer detection and monitoring, and also for the reminders that are related to the dosage of the pills in real time. For noticing whether the medicines are taken in the proper timing, it transmits to a smartphone or tablet indicating that the medication. The camera inside these pills is for the three dimensional imaging, this is the high resolution camera for capturing with many numbers of frames per second for the better imaging.

The technological advancements and R&D investments by the manufacturer have led to the transformation in the digital pills. The minimal invasive property of these pills is the best thing about them because the chip embedded the tablets is designed from the consumable, minimally invasive and causes mostly no harm to the human body. Performance-enhancing substances are present in these tablets for the better focus and motivation throughout the day.

FACTORS DRIVING GROWTH IN THE GLOBAL DIGITAL PILLS MARKET

Technological Advancements and R&D investment in smart pills market

Proteus Digital Health (U.S.) manufacturer of digital medicine has developed a system consisting of a smartphone, a sensor patch and a pill. These pills consist of one-square-millimeter sensor that is coated in two digestible metals copper and magnesium. The metals used in the chip are not hazardous to eat since they currently exist in multi-vitamin supplements, as well as naturally in our diets. When the pill is swallowed, the sensor gets activated by interaction of electrolytes within the body. After the activation, the pill transmits signals to the small battery-powered patch that is worn on the patient’s torso and sends the data via bluetooth to a doctor or to any family member’s smartphone.

In May 2017, Olympus (Japan) a medical and surgical products designer company has launched a new technologicaly developed capsule that is Endocapsule 10 system for the users, this capsule is designed for the small bowel endoscopy. The capsule can get operated with the advanced Olympus lens technology and it can produce sensitive, high-resolution images to provide several imaging results for best observations of a multiple abnormalities in the small bowel.

Increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders:

The gastrointestinal disease accounts for a large number of deaths in several parts of the world. The rise in the colorectal cancer (CRC) which is also known as bowel cancer and colon cancer is increasing day by day globally among people. The CRC affects the colon and the rectum in the human body. There are also some diseases that involve the gastrointestinal tract problems that are related to the stomach, small intestine, esophagus, large intestine and rectum, and the additional organs of digestion are also becoming a great problem for the people.

Segmentation:

The global market for digital pills by the following sub-categories is presented

By Diseases Cardiovascular Diseases Infectious Diseases Diabetes

By End-User Hospitals Clinic Home Care Settings



Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Prevalence in chronic diseases

Decreased expenses from wasted medications

Faster recovery times from greater adherence to treatment regimens

Technological advancements in tracking tools

Intended for use in susceptible patient groups

