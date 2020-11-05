Global Protein Assays Market with Rising Demand & Huge Application Potential from Industry by 2026

Databridgemarketresearch.com announces the release of the report “Global Protein Assays Market” Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By 2027. The market data analysed and evaluated in the world class Global Protein Assays Market report makes to achieve the business goals and objectives in preset time frame. This market research report endows with productive ideas which in turn help to make the product more effective and striking in the competitive market. This report covers the specific study of the industry which explains what the market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and global industry trends are. The Global Protein Assays Market research report takes into account key product developments and tracks recent acquisitions, mergers and research in the industry by the key market players.

Global protein assays market is estimated to reach USD 3.74 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.0% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing cancer diseases, pharmaceutical & biotech R&D expenditure, government funding. Few of the major competitors currently working in the global protein assays market are BD, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Novus Biologicals, Merck KGaA, BioVision Inc., Cell Signaling Technology, Inc., General Electric, Abcam plc, PerkinElmer Inc., Pestka Biomedical Laboratories, Inc., QIAGEN, Geno Technology Inc., Lonza., Bio-Techne., Illumina, Inc., New England Biolabs., Takara Bio Inc., Promega Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Myriad Genetics, Inc. and among others.

Global protein assays market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of protein assays market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Definition: Global Protein Assays Market

Protein assay is one the method in life science which defines the protein concentration. In protein purification, electrophoresis, cell biology, molecular biology and other research applications it is very important to know protein concentration for any laboratory.

Market Drivers

Increasing incidence of cancers

Increasing pharmaceutical & biotech R&D expenditure

Government Initiatives or funding

Technological advancements in protein assay techniques

Market Restraints

Stringent regulations and adverse drug reactions of anticonvulsants

Unapproved bipolar drugs

Segmentation:

By Technology

Colorimetric

Absorbance

Fluorescence

By Product

Reagent

Kit

Instruments

By Type

Dye Binding

Copper-ion

Other Protein

Test Strip

By Applications

Drug Discovery

Disease Diagnosis

Other Applications

By End- User

Pharmaceutical

Clinical Lab

Academic Institutes

Hospitals

Biotechnology Companies

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019,FDA formed new guidelines for Immunogenicity Testing of Therapeutic Protein Products. This guideline provides recommendation for every facility to develop and validate the assays for anti-drug antibody detection

In August 2018, Becton, Dickinson and Company launched new assay for Protein analysis. The BD™ AbSeq Assay will help to analyze protein at single-cell level using high-throughput sequencing

