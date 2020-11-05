Global Animal Growth Promoters & Performance Enhancers Market with Rising Demand & Huge Application Potential from Industry by 2026

Databridgemarketresearch.com announces the release of the report “Global Animal Growth Promoters & Performance Enhancers Market ” Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By 2027. The market data analysed and evaluated in the world class Global Animal Growth Promoters & Performance Enhancers Market report makes to achieve the business goals and objectives in preset time frame. This market research report endows with productive ideas which in turn help to make the product more effective and striking in the competitive market. This report covers the specific study of the industry which explains what the market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and global industry trends are. The Global Animal Growth Promoters & Performance Enhancers Market research report takes into account key product developments and tracks recent acquisitions, mergers and research in the industry by the key market players.

The Global Animal Growth Promoters & Performance Enhancers Market is accounted for USD 7.94 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Global Animal Growth Promoters & Performance Enhancers Market By Product (Antibiotic Growth Promoters, Hormonal Growth Promoters, Beta-Agonist Growth Promoters, Feed Enzyme Growth Promoter, Probiotic and Prebiotic Growth Promoters, Organic Acid Growth Promoters, Phytogenics, Others), Nature of Chemicals (Microbial products, Prebiotics and Probiotics, Yeast Products, Enzymes, Herbs, oils & spices) Animal Type , Geography- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Top Competitors:

Vetoquinol India Animal Health Pvt Ltd,

NOVUS INTERNATIONAL,

Merck & Co. Inc.,

DuPont,

Hansen Holding A/S,

Bupo Animal Health (Pty) Ltd,

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH,

BIOMIN Holding GmbH,

Elanco,

Alltech,

Zoetis,

DSM,

Cargill,

Incorporated,

Bayer AG

Among others.

Market Definition:

Animal growth promoters & performance enhancers are nutritional products which help to promote the growth of animals as well as enhance the performance.

Major Market Drivers:

Rise in the Global Meat Demand.

Rise in Animal Epidemic Outbreaks

Demand of Growth Promoters

Stringent regulatory policies

Increase in Bacterial Resistance Owing to the Use of Antibiotic Growth Promoters

Market Segmentation:

By product:- Antibiotic growth promoters, hormonal growth promoters, beta-agonist growth promoters, feed enzyme growth promoter, probiotic and prebiotic growth promoters, organic acid growth promoters, phytogenic and others.

On the basis of nature of chemicals:- Microbial products, prebiotics and probiotics, yeast products, enzymes and herbs, oils & spices.

Based on animal type:- Poultry, porcine, equine, livestock, aquaculture and others.

