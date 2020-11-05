Süle with negative corona test – Zirkzee infected

Munich (dpa) – After his positive corona test, a second test showed negative results for national footballer Niklas Süle of FC Bayern Munich, the German record champions have said. The 25-year-old is doing well. The defender is still in quarantine.

In contrast, attacker Joshua Zirkzee is infected with the Sars-CoV-2 virus. According to the club, a test on the 19-year-old was positive. The Dutch are also in domestic isolation.

More recently, Serge Gnabry tested positive for the corona virus at Bayern. Two subsequent tests with the national player had each been negative. “Of course, this may be one of the few false positives,” coach Hansi Flick said afterwards.