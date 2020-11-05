Biden just lacks an American state

Washington (AP) – Two days after the US presidential election, Democrat Joe Biden has a very good chance of winning the election. The likelihood of incumbent Republican Donald Trump winning, however, has declined significantly.

In the still undecided states of Alaska, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia and Nevada, election officials continued to count the votes. With the exception of Alaska, the result was very similar in the other states. In view of the unusually long suspended game after Tuesday’s vote, protests, some of them violent, have erupted in several cities.

A victory in one state, on the other hand, would be enough for Biden to secure the necessary majority of 270 votes from the electorate. Trump would need a majority in the five states still open – if Biden’s previous result is confirmed in Arizona.

In several states, Trump’s campaign team has sent lawyers with lawsuits to face impending defeat. Trump himself called on Twitter to stop vote counting. He also claimed that there was “ample evidence” of electoral fraud. Twitter cautioned several messages from Trump. Biden, on the other hand, demanded: “Every vote must be counted.”

According to calculations by the AP news agency and the Fox News television channel, Biden has so far obtained the votes of 264 voters. Other media such as CNN and the New York Times only saw Biden with 253 votes. The reason is that they do not yet consider the state of Arizona to be decided. Thursday evening (CET) the situation was as follows:

PENNSYLVANIA (20 votes for the electoral assembly):

Trump’s lead diminished there with the continuous counting of postal votes. More recently, at around 90%, it was 50.5% for Trump and 48.4% for Biden.

NORTH CAROLINA (15 votes):

There is still no ruling in the East Coast state either. With an estimated count of 95%, Trump was 50.1% ahead of Biden (48.7%). In North Carolina, postal votes received by November 12 are also counted.

GEORGIA (16 votes):

There is a very close neck-and-neck race in the southern state. Trump led there with 49.5% before Biden with 49.2%. There were only about 60,000 votes left to count. “I think we can all agree that an accurate and fair count is much more important than a quick count,” said Gabriel Sterling, a senior election office official. He didn’t want to commit to knowing when the final result will be available.

NEVADA (6 voices)

In Nevada, Biden led just ahead of Trump (48.5%) with 49.5% of the vote. After counting around 87% of the ballots, Biden was just under 12,000 votes ahead of Trump.

In ARIZONA, the Trump camp continued to have high hopes on Thursday that he could tip the outcome for Biden. The PA, very reluctant to announce its results, had already announced a decision for Biden in Arizona on election night, as had Fox television. On Thursday, Biden led with an 86% tally with 50.5% ahead of Trump at 48.1%.

Campaign officials on both sides said their candidates were confident in victory and would guarantee the remaining states open. “Our data shows that Joe Biden will be the next president of the United States,” said Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon. Trump’s campaign manager Bill Stepien said the president is in good shape and will win the election. “Donald Trump is alive and well,” he said.

Trump’s election campaign announced he would call for a vote recount in Wisconsin for “irregularities.” In Michigan, she says she filed a lawsuit with a court asking for an immediate end to the count until Republicans have access to the polls.

In Pennsylvania, lawyers hired by the Republicans want to prevent postal votes arriving by Friday from being considered valid – the United States Supreme Court had approved the rule. In Georgia, Trump’s campaign team sued because 53 late mail-in ballots were counted.

O’Malley Dillon described Trump’s lawsuit as an act of desperation by a loser. Trump had previously claimed victory on election night – though millions of votes still had to be counted at the time.

Protests erupted in New York, Portland, Detroit, Chicago, Philadelphia and Phoenix on Wednesday night. In some cases, Biden supporters have demanded the correct count of all votes, while Trump supporters have called for the count to be stopped and suspected fraud.

The American president is not elected directly by the citizens, but by the electorate. With the exception of the two states of Nebraska and Maine, all of their votes go to the winner in the respective state. The electoral assembly meets on December 14.

In the by-elections to Congress, which took place concurrently with the presidential election, it became clear that there would be no major postponements in either chamber. As a result, Democrats could maintain a majority in the House of Representatives. Republicans, on the other hand, have a good chance of defending their majority in the Senate. In Georgia, there will be at least a second round for a Senate seat on January 5, 2021. In the state, the race for another Senate seat is so close that a second round cannot be ruled out.

For the first time, two black MPs were elected to the House of Representatives who profess their homosexuality – Mondaire Jones and Ritchie Torres.

In the United States, for the first time since the start of the pandemic, there have been more than 100,000 new cases of corona in 24 hours. There were 102,831 known new infections on Wednesday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University (JHU) in Baltimore. The highest value to date was recorded on Friday when more than 99,000 infections were reported. In total, around 9.5 million people have been infected with the corona virus in the United States, a country of about 330 million people. To date, nearly 234,000 people have died – more than in any other country in the world.