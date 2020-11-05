Concept imagines Meizu 18 with 120W charging, Snapdragon 875 and camera under the screen

An alleged Meizu 18 poster has been circulating the internet in recent days suggesting the possible final design of the Chinese maker’s next flagship with bold solutions for its launch next year.

As you can see in the image below, we have a few specs outlined at the top with the device showing the front and back panel right after, but judging by the poor rendering quality, it’s very safe to guarantee that the rendering is completely wrong and therefore, turns out to be more of a concept imagined by a fan than a “leaking poster” while other sites are nailing.

For the front, the person who imagined the smartphone chooses a completely borderless screen which, at present, is impossible to achieve. For the back cover, we also have a weird angle for the circular camera module which does not match the original image below.

False image, but interesting details

Still, it’s worth noting that the purported specifications listed in the picture may, in fact, represent some truth.

As the model will be presented to the world early next year (and assuming Meizu continues to invest in the high performance market, since the Meizu 17 and 17 Pro have been a commercial success for the brand), the company must use a Snapdragon 875 chip to power your next year’s flagship.

The listing also mentions a set of three rear cameras with 64 MP main sensor, 120W wired and 45W wireless charging, in addition to a front camera below the screen. All of this would not be impossible for the company to implement, since Meizu has proven itself in previous years.

What remains is the 3K resolution screen, a standard rarely used across the entire display industry. Thus, it is very unlikely that the company will use such a display resolution. Expect Meizu to prioritize refresh rates, which can reach 90Hz or 120Hz.

Really concrete information about Meizu 18 should emerge in the coming months if Meizu really develops the project.