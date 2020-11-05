Apple to produce 2.5 million MacBooks with Apple Silicon by February 2021

A new report from Nikkei Asian Review indicates the number of MacBooks that Apple should produce by next February and which will arrive already equipped with Apple Silicon, which will succeed in replacing the Intel processors in their devices. According to the document, the Cupertino-based company is expected to manufacture 2.5 million units of devices with the new chipset.

This initial order number would represent roughly 20% of what Apple produced from MacBook throughout 2019: during this period, 12.6 million units of Apple laptops were shipped.

Nikkei also reveals that its sources have stated that the new Apple Silicon chipsets will be made by TSMC with five nanoscale processes and this “confirms” rumors that the MacBook processors will be variants of the A14 – the only chip made by Apple with a 5nm process so far – which is used in the new models of the iPhone 12 line and the iPad Air.

Finally, the report also points out that the tech giant is expected to launch even more products equipped with Apple Silicon in the second quarter of 2021 and is expected to gradually replace Intel chipsets on the Mac lineup.

It should be remembered that the first products with Apple Silicon should be officially announced at an event planned by the company on November 10, “One More Thing…”. The event will start at 3 p.m. and will be covered by TudoCelular.

It should be recalled that, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, the Cupertino giant reached a turnover of 64.7 billion US dollars, a figure equivalent to that obtained in the same period last year .