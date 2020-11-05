Latest Update 2020: Iodine Market by COVID19 Impact Analysis And Top Manufacturers: Algorta Norte, Toyota Tsusho Corporation, Salvi Chemicals Industries Ltd

Iodine is a mineral with symbol I and atomic number 53. Iodine is the heaviest sable halogen and it is found in the solid form and has lustrous purple black color. It is a very important mineral for human, as it is present in various food products such as dairy products, seaweed, iodized salt, eggs, cod, tuna and others. Iodine protects cells from chemical harmful effects and toxic and also helps to control other functions and metabolism of the body.

Increased number of individuals with low iodine content in their body in the developing countries such as India is a factor for growth of the market, use of iodine in the various industrial applications such as animal feed, fluorochemicals are also driving the growth of the market. Iodine is also used in X-ray contrast media (LED) light-emitting diode polarizing films, increasing extraction of nitrate ores from earth crust are the factors boosting the demand for the market and creating growth opportunities for iodine market in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Top Leading Companies Iofina plc, SQM S.A, ISE CHEMIVALS CORPORATION, IOCHEM, Algorta Norte, NIPPOH CHEMICALS CO.LTD, Kanto Natural Gas Development Co. Ltd., GODO SHIGEN Co, Ltd, TOHO EARTH TECH, INC., Deep Water Chemicals, Inc., Toyota Tsusho Corporation, AJAY-SQM Group, AZER-YOD LLC, ACF Minera S.A, Prachi Pharmaceuticals Private Limited, Salvi Chemicals Industries Ltd, among other.

By Source (Underground Brines, Seaweeds, Caliche Ore and Recycling)

Form (Inorganic Salts and Complexes, Elemental and Isotopes and Organic Compound)

Application (Pharmaceuticals, Biocides, Iodophors, X-Ray Contrast Media, Catalyst in Polymer Processing, Optical Polarizing Films, Human Nutrition, Fluorochemicals, Animal Feed and Others)

