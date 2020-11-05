Uncertain election result in the United States: protests from all sides

Berlin / Washington (dpa) – Faced with the uncertain outcome of the presidential election, people have taken to the streets in several American cities.

According to the media, there were sometimes violent riots. Many Trump supporters have demonstrated to stop the vote count. A majority of Biden supporters demanded that every vote be counted. Some of the demonstrators carried arms.

In Phoenix, Arizona on Wednesday evening (local time), several dozen Trump supporters gathered outside a government building where votes were being counted. Several people carried weapons such as automatic rifles, a CNN reporter reported and were shown in pictures. According to the journalist, some have called for stopping the count. Others, however, wanted all votes counted – in the hopes that Trump would always catch up with Democrat Joe Biden. In the Southwestern state, it was not known until recently which of the two candidates would win the close race.

In Portland, Oregon, riots took place Wednesday evening (local time) on the sidelines of a protest. Many people there demanded that every vote be counted. Store windows were destroyed and a large American flag was lit, as can be seen in the photos. Police spoke of loaded weapons and fireworks launched at officers. The National Guard had also been activated. In the West Coast state, as expected, Democrat Joe Biden won seven voters with a clear majority.

Also in New York, clashes took place Wednesday evening between protesters and police. Police said they arrested more than 20 people. They wanted to hijack a peaceful demonstration. The weapons have been secured. Once again, Biden won as expected.

In Detroit, Michigan, a group of protesters gathered outside a counting office and chanted “Stop the count.” Meanwhile, dozens of protesters gathered in the streets to demand that every vote be counted. The slogan “Count every vote” could be read on many banners. Protests were also reported in Chicago and Philadelphia, and according to the New York Times, several hundred protesters blocked a federal highway in Minneapolis.