Operation 404: the Ministry of Justice begins a new phase in the fight against digital piracy

This Thursday 5, the Ministry of Justice and Public Security – with the civilian police of 10 states – launched the second phase of Operation 404. This initiative aims to fight against digital piracy.

A total of 25 search and seizure warrants as well as the blocking and suspension of 252 websites and 65 streaming applications have been carried out – which illegally broadcast TV programs, films and series.

The operation was carried out with the contribution of the embassies of the United States and the United Kingdom. In addition, the court ruled that all content from search engines, profiles and social media pages should also be removed.

The warrants were executed in these ten states: Bahia, Ceará, Goiás, Mato Grosso, Minas Gerais, Paraná, Pernambuco, Rio Grande do Norte, Santa Catarina and São Paulo. In Santa Catarina, maps, a gun, documents and money (real and in dollars) were seized. On Bahian soil, several illegal television transmitting devices have been discovered.

The first phase of Operation 404 began in November 2019 and arrested eight people in the act. At the time, 30 search and seizure warrants had been issued in 12 states, targeting suspects of operating 210 websites and 100 streaming apps without official permission.

Currently, the government predicts that 4.2 million households in Brazil will have access to transmissions of illegal content.

