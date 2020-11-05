You can book cinemas for private events (even for your birthday)

You can now book a cinema in Portugal (for a birthday or a private screening)

UCI Cinemas announces that from this Thursday 5 November, you will have access to a private cinema room just for you.

A cinema room just for you.

The film and audiovisual sector is one of those that have suffered the most from the drop in their box office revenues since the start of the pandemic caused by Covid-19. To get around this scenario, UCI Cinemas, the European leader in cinemas from the ODEON group, has announced a new service which will start this Thursday, November 5.

Allows its customers to book exclusive movie theaters. You can play gaming competitions with friends, reunions, birthdays, trainings, conferences or even if you want to watch a movie on your own.

What is included in the pack.

The customer can choose between the films that are exhibited, from Monday to Thursday (excluding public holidays or the day before) for the price of 220 euros. You can enjoy a private room with an XXL-sized screen, and with the best sound quality, up to 20 people, with a supplement if you increase the number.

The service includes: one ticket per spectator (up to 20 people) and a menu for each person of their choice. Menu 1 contains an average pack of popcorn, 50 centiliters of water or a soda of the same size. Menu 2 includes mini popcorn, capri sun juice and chocolate. If you want, you can add products for € 1.

All current health security measures will be guaranteed and this service will only be available in the three UCI cinemas in Portugal – El Corte Inglés, UBBO and Arrábida. Each will have a specific time for each type of event booked.

To make a reservation, you must send an email to ventas@nullcinesa.es, and if you want to know more, check the website.