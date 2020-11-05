Samsung confirms Disney Plus app for Brazilian smart TVs this month

With official confirmation that Disney Plus is set to be offered to Brazilians, we have been following related news more regularly, which includes a compilation of the main bundle offers available, the discount offer for Bradesco / Next customers and much more.

However, one of the important points of the arrival of the service is, without a doubt, the expectation that the service can be used in smart TVs that are officially sold in the Brazilian market and, in this sense, Samsung has already anticipated confirm that its products will receive the application in November.

According to the manufacturer, the application will be made available in the Samsung TV application store and will benefit products launched between 2016 and 2020, thus ensuring that not only the models currently sold but also those of previous generations can offer their users a easy access to the platform.

“We are delighted to announce the arrival of the Disney + app in our TV portfolio. At Samsung, we have the clear goal of providing the consumer with maximum entertainment and creating more fun times for the whole family. All this thanks to the most advanced technologies that we have implemented in our televisions and sound bars. Now consumers will be able to enjoy the new Disney + content catalog in a much more immersive way and whenever they want, ”said Gustavo Assunção, Vice President of Consumer Electronics at Samsung Brazil.

If you have a Samsung SmartTV with Tizen on board, you can perform the installation by going to the App Store, clicking on the “Apps” icon to the left of the TV start bar and later, searching “Disney +”, then clicking on App Search.

It should be noted that, according to the manufacturer, the application should be made available to its customers on the same day as the launch of Disney Plus, that is to say on November 17.