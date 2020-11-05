Confusion over Corona testing – Cologne wants to end winning streak

Cologne (dpa) – After an exciting day with great confusion corona, 1. FC Cologne want to end their 16 Bundesliga games in a series of failures against feared opponents Werder Bremen.

The inconsistent results of the corona tests carried out around midnight caused an uproar among the Rhenish people before leaving for the Weser. The Cologne had postponed their training, the press conference and even the departure for Bremen and had initially given up on people without results. Finally, Thursday afternoon, the redemptive news arrived: all the tests of the players, coaches and staff were negative.

The opening match of Matchday 7 in Bremen on Friday (8.30 p.m. / DAZN) is no longer an obstacle. The 1st league is spared its first crown-related game cancellation of the season. In the 2nd division, two games had already been postponed. From the 3rd league and in many other sports there were quite a few.

Heldt had initially provoked questions and puzzled faces with cryptic utterances. “There were unclear results,” Heldt said and only repeated when asked: “Unclear means unclear.”

During this time, Markus Gisdol tried to concentrate on sports. “It is important for us to continue on our way and to stabilize ourselves further,” said the FC coach and admitted that the 1: 6 at the Weser on the last day of the preseason was still not well known. At that point, Bremen fled with the meteoric victory in relegation and was able to cheer at the end of the test. “The 1: 6 is always a thorn in our side,” said Gisdol, “it’s something we want to sort out.” Heldt agreed: “Everyone knows that such a defeat is annoying and that now you have the opportunity to do better.”

Unlike the opponent, the last duel in Bremen arouses positive feelings. “Of course we have fond memories of the game, but I don’t think Cologne will make it easy for us this time around,” said defender Christian Groß. If they score a home win with their five-game unbeaten side, the Bremen side could calm down with twelve points after seven games and enter the relegation zone for the international break with a thick cushion of points.

Former Cologne Leonardo Bittencourt is very satisfied with the results of the “young wild team” so far. “Now we have a home game that we want to win. If we can do that, we’ll be in a very good position. It is important that we build some cushion down so that we can play the confident football that we have shown in the past, ”said the all-rounder in an interview with“ Kölnische Rundschau ”(Thursday).

Bremen coach Florian Kohfeldt has warned of the draw-16 urgently. underestimate. “I cannot share the general feeling that this is a must for us. It will be a difficult job for us, ”he stressed. “We haven’t lost for a long time so we have confidence in ourselves. But if we only lose one percent, we don’t stand a chance against Cologne. “

The pressure is on Cologne residents, who are said to be closing in on the club’s negative record of 18 games without a win in yet another bankruptcy and being stuck in the basement for now. However, the 1: 2 close against Bayern a week ago is encouraging. Gisdol: “The game has shown that we can produce good switching situations. It would be good for us to take the lead. It would make things much easier. “