Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market will Hit Big Revenues in Future | Daimler AG, Volvo Group, Scania Group

Artificial intelligence is used in prediction & finding of traffic accidents and circumstances (by converting traffic sensors into intelligent agents with the help of cameras), it is used in deciding control & optimization problems. The rise in the government policy for vehicle safety, rising adoption of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and progress of autonomous vehicles play a crucial role in the growth of artificial intelligence in transportation market . The major issues restraining the growth of the artificial intelligence in transportation market is the high price of artificial intelligence systems and infrastructure improvement cost. Truck Platooning and increasing level of autonomy are some prospects for artificial intelligence in transportation market. Cyber security, and data privacy are encounters for artificial intelligence in transportation market .

Autonomous trucks are expected to be the firmest rising section of the global artificial intelligence in transportation market, by application. Autonomous trucks are the key objective for the submission of artificial intelligence technology. AI technology research was converging on traffic and navigation system, but now the focus has loosened to make fully autonomous trucks. Trucks are the key contributor to the transportation sector of North America.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape.

SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key companies covered in this report:

Daimler AG

Volvo Group

Scania Group

PACCAR Inc

Robert Bosch GmbH

Valeo SA

NVIDIA Corp

Intel Corp

Continental AG

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market segments and regions.

The research on the Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market.

Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America

