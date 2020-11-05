Xiaomi launches small PC the size of a magic cube and publishes Iron Man

Xiaomi has just launched a new product to enter its portfolio of “particular” products. Maybe not as much as the smart toilets announced in October, but they deviate from the traditional cellphones the company is best known for.

This time we are talking about the Ningmei Rubik’s Cube Mini, which is a small computer which, as the name suggests, is similar in size and appearance to the traditional magic cube. Xiaomi’s new PC has dimensions of 62mm x 62mm x 42mm and weighs just 145 grams.

With “all” this size, of course, you can’t expect too much horsepower. On the other hand, it is equipped with a 10W quad-core Intel Celeron J4125 processor, with 2 GHz cores and an increase up to 2.7 GHz. The graphics processing part is also found on Intel’s UHD Graphics 600 card, which has 12 PUs.

Despite the chipset size and poor performance, the Ningmei Rubik’s Cube Mini also has a small cooler to cool its internal components.

As for other specifications, Xiaomi’s mini-computer is equipped with an LPDDR4 RAM memory card with 6 GB or 8 GB options. For storage, a 128 GB or 256 GB M.2 SSD is installed. .

The connections available in Xiaomi’s “magic cube” are also not uncommon, for such a small device: it has an HDMI input, one for USB-C, two USB 3.0 inputs, a headphone connector and a TF card reader.

The Ningmei Rubik’s Cube Mini is available – in its simple edition – only in black, but the company has also announced a special version of Iron Man, which gives the device a more sophisticated and attractive look. This edition, however, is only available with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

Xiaomi’s new laptop is currently only available through a crowdfunding campaign. The most basic version can be purchased for CNY 999 (around R $ 840 in direct conversion), while the fuller version can be purchased for CNY 1,249 (R $ 1,050). Iron Man Special Edition can be supported by CN ¥ 1327 (R $ 1,116). So far, there is no forecast for the product to launch in markets outside of China.