Global Cell Line Development Market 2020: Potential Growth, Attractive Valuation Make It Is A Long-Term Investment | Know The Covid19 Impact |ATCC, Syngene, Crown Bioscience Inc., Evotec A.G

Global cell line development market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 13.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising usage of vaccination globally and increment of patient

Few of the major market competitors currently working in global cell line development market are

ATCC,

Syngene,

Crown Bioscience Inc.,

Evotec A.G,

Catalent,Inc,

LakePharma, Inc.,

TCG Lifesciences Private Limited.,

Cobra Biologics Ltd,

Eurofins Scientific,

Abzena Ltd,

JHL Biotech, Inc.,

Charles River,

GenScript,

MabPlex Inc,

trenzyme GmbH,

Lonza, Sartorius AG,

Corning Incorporated

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Abcam acquired EdiGene Inc, a giant company that focuses on evolving genome editing technologies into novel therapeutics due to the wide extent of diseases into inventive solutions to promote drug discovery. By using high-throughput cell piece of writing platform, EdiGene made the industries huge off-the shelf diploid library over a pair of 2800 single clonal knockout (KO) cell lines targeting over a pair of 2,600 genes human cancer cell lines. This acquisition will help to bring the data to the cell lines market and assist to expand the business

In July 2019, Imugene acquired the worldwide license to CF33 from City of Hope Cancer Centre in Los Angeles. It is a chimeric vaccinia poxvirus in the oncolytic virotherapy (OV) field showing more potency than the rest of the OVs in pre-clinical trials conducted to date. Oncolytic virotherapy is leading the field of immunotherapy and the recently heralded leading edge of cancer research. This acquisition will help the company to enhance its portfolio in the market as the oncolytic viruses are attracting the serious attention of big pharma companies

Competitive Analysis:

Global cell line development market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cell line development market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation: Global Cell Line Development Market

Cell Line Development Market By Product,

(Reagents and Media, Equipment, Accessories and Consumables),

Cell Line Development Market By Source,

(Mammalian Cell Line, Non-Mammalian Cell Line),

Cell Line Development Market By Cell Line Type,

(Recombinant Cell Lines, Hybridomas, Continuous Cell Lines, Primary Cell Lines),

Cell Line Development Market By Application,

(Bio Production, Drug Discovery, Toxicity testing, Vaccines, Tissue Engineering, Research, Others),

Cell Line Development Market By Geography,

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

• Production Analysis – Production of the Patient Handling Equipment is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various cell line development Market key players is also covered.

• Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the cell line development Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

• Supply and Consumption – In continuation of sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the cell line development Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.

Competitors – In this section, various cell line development industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

• Analytical Tools – The cell line development Market report consists the precisely studied and evaluated information of the key players and their market scope using several analytical tools, including SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, investment return analysis, and feasibility study. These tools have been used to efficiently study the growth of the major industry participants.

• The 360-degree cell line development overview based on a global and regional level. Market share, value, volume, and production capacity is analyzed on global, regional and country level. And a complete and useful guide for new market aspirants

• Facilitates decision making in view of noteworthy and gauging information also the drivers and limitations available of the market.

