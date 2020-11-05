Active Seat Belt System Market to See Massive Growth by 2027 | Autoliv, Inc., Continental Corporation, DENSO Corporation

Seat belt is the system used in a vehicle to ensure the safety of its occupant on sudden collision and sudden braking of the vehicle. The active seat belt system is an advanced system that retracts seat belt webbing in the critical situation before the crash occurs, henceforth increasing the adoption of an active seat belt system that increases demand for the market. Increasing awareness about safety among the user drives the growth of the active seat belt system market.

The active seat belt system is the advancement in the traditional seat belt system; it provides better safety as compared to the traditional seat belt system owing to the increasing use of active seat belt system. However, the cost of an active seat belt system is more as compared to the passive seat belt system, which may hamper the growth of the active seat belt system market. Increasing automotive safety norms, rising number of the vehicle, and the surge in a number of accidents boosting the demand for the active seat belt market. Additionally, the high demand for luxuries vehicle is heavily demanding for the active seat belt system, which creates a lucrative opportunity for the market player of the active seat belt system market.

Major key companies covered in this report:

Autoliv, Inc.

Continental Corporation

DENSO Corporation

Far Europe Holding Limited

Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.

Joyson Electronics Corp.

Takata Corporation

Tokai Rika Co., Ltd.

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Active Seat Belt System Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America

