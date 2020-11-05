Global Neurofeedback Market Will Experience A Noticeable Growth During The Forecast Period 2020-2027||Thought Technology Ltd., Mind Media and among other domestic and global players

Neurofeedback market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 60.09 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.25% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

The major players covered in the neurofeedback market report are BrainMaster Technologies, Halici Informatics CO, Mitsar Co. LTD., Thought Technology Ltd., Mind Media and among other domestic and global players.

Global Neurofeedback Market Scope and Market Size

Neurofeedback market is segmented on the basis of product, system, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of product, the neurofeedback market is segmented into amplifiers, electrodes or sensors and computer software.

Based on the system, the neurofeedback market is segmented into frequency/power neurofeedback system, slow cortical potential neurofeedback (SCP-NF) system, low-energy neurofeedback system (LENS), hemoencephalographic (HEG) neurofeedback system, live z-score neurofeedback system, low-resolution electromagnetic tomography (LORE-TA) and functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI).

The neurofeedback market is segmented on the basis of application into attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), anxiety, depression, epilepsy, insomnia, drug addiction, schizophrenia and others.

On the basis of end user, the neurofeedback market is segmented into hospitals, physician offices and ambulatory surgical center.

North America dominates the neurofeedback market due to advanced healthcare infrastructure with devices and kits and also through its reimbursement policies which is leading the region, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to rising healthcare infrastructure through government investing more funding to its infrastructure and favourable patient demographic.

Market Drivers And restraints:

The other factors such as increasing technological advances in the neurofeedback system and rising product approval pipeline are expected to fuel the market in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

High cost and taking more time in process or surgery is likely to hamper the growth of the neurofeedback market in the above mentioned forecast period.

