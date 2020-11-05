Multimodal Imaging Market Share Size, Statistics, Demand, Revenue, Top Companies and Forecast 2027

Advancements in multimodality imaging have resulted in greater adoption of multimodality imaging systems in the world. For instance, in March 2019, Siemens Healthineers announced their first installation of Biograph Vision positron emission tomography/computed tomography (PET/CT) systemat the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.

This report contains a thorough analysis of the pre and post pandemic market scenarios. This report covers all the recent development and changes recorded during the COVID-19 outbreak

Multimodal Imaging Market Competitive Analysis:

Leading market players Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthineers, United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd., GE Healthcare, Topcon Corporation, Canon, Inc., Heidelberg Engineering, Infraredx, Inc., Mediso Medical,and Imaging Systems Kft. Some of the other players operating in the market are Spectrum Dynamics Medical, Optos Plc, Kowa Company, Ltd., Optovue, Inc., Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd., Nidek Co., Ltd, andCarl Zeiss AG others provided in this report. These players have adopted various strategies including expansions, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, new product launches, and collaborations to gain a strong position in the industry.

Covid-19 Impact on the Global Multimodal Imaging Market:

Multimodal Imaging Market Report provides an overview of the market based on key parameters such as market size, sales, sales analysis and key drivers. The market size of the market is expected to grow on a large scale during the forecast period (2019-2026). This report covers the impact of the latest COVID-19 on the market. The coronavirus epidemic (COVID-19) has affected all aspects of life around the world. This has changed some of the market situation. The main purpose of the research report is to provide users with a broad view of the market. Initial and future assessments of rapidly.

Multimodal Imaging Market Segmentation:

The research offers a detailed segmentation of the global Multimodal Imaging market. Key segments analyzed in the research,

By Technology

PET/CT Systems

SPECT/CT Systems

PET/MR Systems

OCT/Fundus Imaging Systems

Other Multimodal Imaging Systems

By Application

Brain & Neurology

Cardiology

Oncology

Ophthalmology

Other Applications

By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Other End Users

and geography. Extensive analysis of sales, revenue, growth rate, and market share of each for the historic period and the forecast period is offered with the help of tables.

Multimodal Imaging Market Regional Analysis:

North America: (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe: (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific: (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America: (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

This report covers all the essential information required to understand the key developments in the Multimodal Imaging market and growth trends of each segment and region. It also includes a basic overview and revenue and strategic analysis under the company profile section.

