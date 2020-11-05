Seehofer calls for caution after terrorist attacks

Berlin (dpa) – Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has warned against actionism after the Islamist attack in Vienna. “I advocate always being careful with quick decisions,” the CSU politician said Thursday in a current hour at the Bundestag in Berlin.

Rather, it is a matter of consistently applying applicable law, he said, also in view of previous attacks in France and Germany. There have already been three Islamist attacks in this country this year.

“The risky situation in our country is high,” Seehofer said. “Attacks are also to be expected here at all times.” In the fight against terrorism, cooperation in Europe and at international level is necessary, said Seehofer. The subject is also expected to play a central role at the meeting of EU interior ministers on 13 November.

According to Seehofer’s statements, there are links with the Federal Republic of Germany during the Islamist attack in Vienna. “Due to the case in Vienna, we also have links with Germany with threats,” he said. These are threats that are monitored 24 hours a day and that he assesses as “highly dangerous”. Security authorities regard people as dangerous if they trust politically motivated acts of violence, which can include terrorist attacks.

Seehofer also stressed: “Our fight against terrorism is not directed against Islam but against fanatical and violent extremism.” Representatives of various parties campaigned for tolerance and warned against the general suspicion of Muslims. Freedom of expression also means that religious communities accept criticism and satire, said FDP parliamentary group vice-chairman Stephan Thomae. “But you have to face this too, you have to be able to tolerate this.” The Basic Law protects the practice of religion, but not against criticism of one’s own religion.

SPD MP Aydan Özuguz commented on the cartoons of Muhammad published by a French satirical magazine, which had sparked protests in Muslim countries. “I have never been a fan of those Charlie Hebdo cartoons. And I would like to be clear: you are pushing me away. And I can say that here just like someone else is allowed to draw these cartoons, ”Özuguz said. “No one has the right to stand up and persecute or even kill another person for it.”

The leader of the left-wing parliamentary group, Amira Mohamed Ali, recalled an attack by ISIS terrorist militia on a university in the Afghan capital Kabul with more than twenty dead earlier this week and stressed: “Every Islamist attack , every murder is horrible and heartbreaking, no matter where it takes place. “

Thuringian Interior Minister Gregor Mayer (SPD) said that following the latest Islamist attacks, it was suspected that this was a new wave of Islamist terror. The two acts of imitation are conceivable as well as a “treacherous strategy”, a control.

The domestic political spokesperson of the CDU / CSU parliamentary group, Mathias Middelberg (CDU), pleaded for the strengthening of the security authorities. The federal government wants intelligence services to be able to read communications via WhatsApp and other encrypted messaging services in the future – but the Bundestag has not yet agreed. Middelberg has also encouraged the use of online searches against extremists in rare instances, i.e. covert reading of data on computers, smartphones and other computing devices. The coalition of the Union and the SPD could not agree on this.

Green MP Konstantin von Notz warned: “Populism, unrest, Islamophobia, racism is not only inhuman, it is also a terribly bad and dangerous security policy for all of us.”

AfD President Tino Chrupalla called recent Islamic attacks “a declaration of war on freedom, in other words on our Western way of life.” His group colleague, Martin Hess, accused the government and other parties of utter failure and blamed them for the loss of life. “The Islamists have declared war on Europe and we must finally fight back.”

However, it is not enough to think that extremists can be treated only by evictions, Seehofer stressed. There are currently 615 Islamist threats in this country. Of these 615 threats, 217 have German nationality, 119 others have dual nationality. 279 others are citizens of another state.