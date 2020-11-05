Alexa celebrates a year in Brazil with the launch of sales of the fourth generation of the Echo line

Amazon today celebrated the first anniversary of its personal voice assistant, Alexa. And, to celebrate, the American giant announced the start of sales of the latest generations of its Echo and Echo Dot smart speakers, announced worldwide in September.

The main novelty of this generation, the design of the cases has been changed, abandoning the format of the disc for a round construction. There’s a significant improvement in sound here, powered by a three-inch woofer, two tweeters, and Dolby processing that delivers stereo sound with high highs, dynamic mids, and deep lows, according to Amazon. In the case of the Echo Dot and Echo Dot with clock, there is also the function that activates the repeat mode with a single press.

Accessories Oct. 26

Departures 24 sept.

The models, which were previously priced at the global launch, can now be purchased in Brazil, with sales starting today: Echo has a suggested price of R $ 799, while Echo Dot and Echo Dot with watch come out, respectively, by R $ 399 and R $ 499. Models are available in black (only Echo and Echo Dot), white and blue. Still available in Brazil is the Fire TV Stick Lite, priced at R $ 349. The Echo Show 10 is still expected to arrive here, but there is no set date.

Amazon also released a series of figures on the skills and reach of its voice assistant in Brazil and its plans for the future. Brazil was the 15th country to launch Alexa and for the future the trend is to offer an even more personalized and regionalised user experience, thinking of people from all countries and their different accents and expressions, even if this care has already been taken. taken before launch.





When we launched Alexa here in Brazil in 2019, it was already much more powerful and connected than the one launched in 2014 in the United States, inheriting all the evolution of its first five years. We’re very happy with Alexa’s trajectory so far and will continue to work hard to improve it further. This first year has been encouraging, we have received excellent feedback from our customers and the Echo family is among the top selling products during promotional periods on Amazon.com.br, such as Black Friday 2019 and Prime Day this year. year

Ricardo Garrido, Country Manager for Alexa in Brazil.

In terms of skills, or assistant skills, they went from 300 at launch to 1400. And the advancements also came with the longer time spent with users, with the simpler entertainment options – like emulating Bob. sponge or shout Michael Jackson – until playing Show of the Million, something that has happened over 350 thousand times. Over 360,000 recipes have been reproduced and 50,000 users have consulted the horoscope.

However, one of the most used interactions is the single hello, which has had over 9 million replays, the same number of requests for what time it is. Amazon representatives in Brazil pointed out that saying hello is a Brazilian habit and that Alexa’s response, always with some curiosity or new information, received an excellent response from the public.

see more

Don’t forget the full review of Amazon devices on TudoCelular: